UAE: Kalba Beach to get a facelift by 2024

Kalba Beach in the eastern region of Sharjah will get a facelift with cafes, kids' zone and much more by 2024.
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced on Monday that the project that will commence in 2023 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, will transform Kalba Beach into a leading hub of tourism.
With restaurants, cafés, kiosks, children’s zone and other facilities, the project will feature diverse entertainment options and public services. The Kalba Beach project construction will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and will be inaugurated in Q1 of 2024.
Kalba’s natural life is taken into consideration while developing the project, Shurooq also adheres to the regulations designed to protect the natural ecosystem with environment-friendly materials.
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, acting CEO of Shurooq, said: “The Kalba Beach project brings great new value to Kalba city and to the tourist landscape of Sharjah’s eastern region in general.
“We paid special attention to the components in the project’s design for it to fit seamlessly into its rich and diverse natural surroundings. We also allocated larger areas for the beach than the development itself to highlight the expansion of the beach in harmony with the overall project,” he added.
“Alongside offering visitors and tourists a new hub of leisure and entertainment in Kalba, the project seeks to promote local entrepreneurship by prioritising the creation of business opportunities, particularly for the region’s youth. We call on all those who are interested to communicate with us to present their business proposals to Shurooq. We will guide them with the selection of ideas that will best promote the touristic, economic, and developmental landscape of Kalba while enabling a new crop of successful entrepreneurs to emerge in the region,” Al Qaseer noted.
