UAE to establish 'K-City' as regional hub for Korean food, culture

On Tuesday, November 18, an exciting new project was announced after a meeting between the UAE and South Korean Presidents — a whole 'K-City' right here in the UAE.

As part of a host of collaborations between the two countries across various fields, the UAE and South Korea are planning to establish a hub that will serve as a one-stop destination for all things Korean, from culture to food, and even business.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said that the goal is position the UAE as the Middle Eastern centre for cultural contact with South Korea — an ambition for which the groundwork has already been laid.

Just this month, the largest K-content expo in the Middle East was held in Dubai, with participation from both government ministries and private companies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE residents have consistently shown a huge interest in Korean culture for years now. The Korean wave — commonly known as Hallyu — has particularly resonated with the younger generation.

K-pop and K-drama events are always well attended, with many high-profile celebrities making regular appearances in the Emirates. Dozens of Korean restaurants and pop-ups are packed with excited visitors, and K-beauty products are well established in the local market as well.

With this current project, the UAE and South Korea have placed an emphasis on "active people-to-people exchanges" between the two nations. More such connections are expected in the future — a exciting prospect for Korean culture enthusiasts in the Emirates.