UAE, Jordan sign agreement to establish joint consular committee

The UAE and Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on July 23, establishing a Joint Consular Committee, in Abu Dhabi.

This reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations and close partnership between the UAE and Jordan.

It also highlights the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly in consular affairs.

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It aims to enhance consular cooperation, further develop consular work, and improve the quality of consular services provided to the citizens of both brotherly countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Omar Al Atoum, Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.