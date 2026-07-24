UAE, Jordan sign agreement to establish joint consular committee

It also highlights the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Jul 2026, 11:17 PM
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The UAE and Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on July 23, establishing a Joint Consular Committee, in Abu Dhabi.

This reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations and close partnership between the UAE and Jordan.

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It also highlights the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly in consular affairs.

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It aims to enhance consular cooperation, further develop consular work, and improve the quality of consular services provided to the citizens of both brotherly countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Omar Al Atoum, Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

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