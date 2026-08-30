UAE workplace: Can you complain about a toxic boss without risking your job?

Question: I work for a mainland company and have a toxic boss. He does not physically harm me, but he constantly uses inappropriate language in the workplace, such as 'I don't trust you', 'You are not good enough' or 'You just laze around all day', despite my high ratings in the annual appraisals. Is there scope for me to file a complaint about this without it affecting my job?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as you work for a mainland company, the provisions of the UAE employment law are applicable.

In the UAE, it is an obligation of an employer to provide safe and appropriate working environment to an employee. This is in accordance with Article 13(13) of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations (the ‘Employment Law’), which states, “The Employer shall provide a safe and appropriate working environment.”

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The Article 14(2) of the Employment Law explicitly prohibits various forms of harassment, including sexual, verbal, physical, and psychological harassment. These forms of harassment may come from employers, superiors, colleagues, or anyone working with the affected employee. The said provision reads as, “It shall be prohibited to exercise sexual harassment, bullying or any verbal, physical or mental violence against the employee by his employer, manager or colleagues.”

Further, an employer should have its own internal employees’ handbook or HR policy related to rules and regulations of employment if it employs more than 50 (fifty) employees. This is in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Employment Law, which states, “An employer shall put in place internal work regulations, including work instructions, sanctions, promotions, benefits and other bylaws and internal regulations pursuant to the controls set by the executive regulations of this decree law.”

In accordance with the above discussed provisions, if your boss uses inappropriate language in the workplace, you may first consider raising a formal complaint with your employer’s Human Resources department in accordance with the company’s internal work regulations, employees’ handbook or HR policy. If you are not satisfied with the manner in which your complaint is handled internally, or if the conduct continues despite your complaint, you may consider escalating the matter to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, subject to the applicable procedures. It would also be advisable to retain any relevant evidence, such as emails, messages, performance appraisals or other records, which may support your complaint.

Applicable Law:

Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.