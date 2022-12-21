UAE jobs: Sharjah Ruler launches new employment policy; 2,417 to be hired in 2023

Pensioners can expect to see wages increase up to at least Dh17,500

Wed 21 Dec 2022

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched the new human resources policy for the emirate at a meeting held on Wednesday.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan stated that 2,249 jobseekers were employed in 2022, and 2,417 will be employed in 2023 – the ones that are registered in Sharjah’s Human Resources databases from 2019 or before. The conditions set by the new policy will apply to them.

He indicated that there are conditions according to which the job seeker is registered in the databases of the Human Resources Department, including proof of unemployment, not receiving a pension, considering applicants’ age, and several other conditions, noting that the department will communicate with job seekers to provide jobs for those who tick the boxes.

His Highness indicated that in 2023, finding job opportunities in Sharjah government agencies will be through three approaches: job replacement, early retirement for those affected by some health conditions provided that the government takes care of the financial differences in the pension, and incompetent employees replacement.

The Sharjah Ruler pointed out the establishment of committees to study the cases of women, advanced in age, seeking jobs, which are 1,700 cases. Their circumstances and conditions will be considered to intervene in cases that require subsidy, in addition to studying the case of retirees other than the salaries of the Sharjah government to raise their wages to at least Dh17,500.

He praised the efforts of all committees, further saying that they will continue working on the employment file, hoping that the new decisions will provide jobs and a decent life and bring joy to the citizens of Sharjah.

