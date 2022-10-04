UAE jobs: Over 6,500 send in applications for 5-month Sharjah census

Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information

Ministry of Human Resources, job opportunities, Emiratis, job market, businesses

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 1:31 PM

More than 6,500 people of over 40 nationalities have applied to conduct the Sharjah Census 2022.

The enumeration kicked off on September 26, 2022, under the theme ‘You Count'.

Salem Ali Bin Darwish, Director of Support Services and Government Communication, DSCD, said: The diversity of applicants in terms of nationality and languages will help the census teams interact more effectively with the various communities residing in Sharjah.”

The Sharjah Census has called on citizens, residents, and investors to cooperate with the census teams by giving them correct data and information that will be used to chart sustainable development projects in the emirate.

DSCD is tasked with developing the statistical system in Sharjah and consolidating the concept of sustainable community development in the emirate in accordance with the best practices and international standards and in partnership with various government bodies.

The collected data provides accurate and comprehensive information to decision makers to formulate developmental plans and strategies to support all segments of the community in the emirate.

ALSO READ: