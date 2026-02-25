200 UAE jobs: Dh150-million baby food facility begins construction in Abu Dhabi

Construction has started on a 10,000 sqm facility in Abu Dhabi solely dedicated to baby food manufacturing. It is the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) first industrial-scale facility dedicated exclusively to the production of baby food purées.

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, and Barakat Group announced the commencement of construction, which is conducted through Barakat Group’s joint venture with Pure Baby Food Industries, in Kezad.

Representing a total investment of approximately Dh150 million by the company, the facility will strengthen local food manufacturing capacity and support growing regional demand for locally produced infant nutrition. The facility is projected to create approximately 200 direct jobs, spanning manufacturing, quality assurance, food safety, logistics, and operational support roles. Additional indirect employment is expected across local supply chains, logistics and agricultural sourcing.

From purées to meat and fish

Once fully operational, the 10,000 sqm facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 90 million units of baby food products, covering fruit and vegetable purées as well as protein-rich meat and fish baby foods. Products will be manufactured using fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, and supplied in both pouch and glass jar formats. Selected ambient juice products will also be produced as part of the integrated operation.

Halal certifcation

The facility is being designed as a fully halal-certified baby food manufacturing plant, applying end-to-end halal certification across the full baby food category, including protein-based meat and fish purées. This addresses a clear gap in the GCC market, where locally produced, halal-compliant protein baby foods remain limited.

Reducing dependence on imported products

Designed to meet the highest international standards for food safety, quality and traceability, the facility will prioritise nutrition, freshness, and clean-label production. It is expected to reduce reliance on imported baby food products while contributing to the development of a domestic, halal baby food manufacturing ecosystem.

The project supports national objectives related to food security, local manufacturing and value-added food production, and represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s food processing sector within Kezad.