UAE job-seekers report mismatched, last-minute offers as Emiratisation deadline, fines loom

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Emirati job-seekers are facing a peculiar issue; some private sector companies are pushing them to sign job contracts ‘quickly’ as the latest mandatory Emiratisation deadline looms. This is because some firms delay hiring nationals until a few weeks before the deadline, resulting in a last-minute rush to meet targets and avoid fines.

Job-seekers told Khaleej Times that they are inundated with calls from companies to sign job contracts, even if the roles don’t necessarily match their skillset or experience.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has set June 30 as the deadline to achieve nationalisation targets for the first half of 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Private sector companies employing 50 or more workers have to add 1 per cent more Emiratis to their payroll before the deadline, failing which they are fined thousands of dirhams for every national not hired.

Amal Mohammed, a job-seeker from Dubai, said she applied for a position at a private company, but declined its offer because of the distance between the office and her home. Later, she was surprised to receive multiple calls from the company, urging her to work for them.

She noted that the job did not match her qualifications, and the office was too far from where she stays.

"They sent me the contract quickly without informing me, and then called me the next day, asking me to sign it as soon as possible and to undergo the medical examination and everything. I didn't even have enough time to read what was in the contract,” she said.

Mohammed said she found mistakes in the contract, including her phone number. It had listed her education level as high school even though she was a college graduate. "I was shocked that it did not have my correct phone number, and my educational qualification was incorrect.”

The company’s executives kept contacting her, saying they would be fined if she did not sign and complete the procedures quickly. She has declined the job offer because of the discrepancies.

Two other Emiratis that Khaleej Times spoke to said they signed job contracts after being pushed by their respective companies to do so. They are now planning to quit their jobs as they are not happy with their work.

Afnan Khalid said she agreed to a full-time position and signed the contract, expecting regular working hours. Later, she was surprised when the company asked her to work shifts instead.

Shamma Khalfan, another Emirati, signed a contract for a part-time job of five hours per day. Suddenly, the company asked her to work full-time, which conflicted with her schedule.

Mismatched job offers

A recruitment expert told Khaleej Times that while some companies are genuinely trying to find the right Emirati candidates, the urgency to fill positions to avoid fines is definitely contributing to mismatched job offers.

“Emiratis should be treated like other candidates, with roles matching their skillsets and experience. Proper planning is crucial; companies should have a year-round strategy to hire the right number of Emirati candidates rather than rushing at the last minute to meet quotas. Employing Emiratis should be a common, well-integrated practice, not a hasty attempt to avoid penalties,” said Pedro Lacerda, senior vice president and executive team member at TASC Outsourcing.

The expert has seen a significant surge in companies striving to meet their Emiratisation targets as the deadline looms.

“This last-minute rush often occurs because some companies overlook the significance of Emiratisation as a strategic goal. Emiratisation should be seamlessly integrated into the company’s long-term strategic planning, not relegated to an after-thought.”

Fake Emiratisation

The MoHRE has warned companies against hiring Emiratis just to avoid penalties. According to the ministry, Emiratisation is considered ‘fake’ when a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks.

The ministry has in place a system to detect companies that try to circumvent nationalisation targets and prevent fake Emiratisation. It said 1,379 companies were caught trying to unlawfully hire 2,170 UAE citizens from mid-2022 to May 16 this year.

“The violating companies were fined, their ratings downgraded, and some of their files were referred to the Public Prosecution.”