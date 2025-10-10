UAE: Meet Indian expats who built 100,000-member community to help job seekers

When one of her job candidates broke down in tears after being rejected, Uzma Chowdary couldn’t just move on. The HR manager at Aliyas Group had seen many rejections in her career, but that day was different.

“The candidate was devastated. He said he didn’t know what to tell his family, and he started crying. I tried to comfort him, but after he left, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. That was the moment I decided I wanted to do something, something that could actually help people like him find jobs, not just apply for them.”

That emotional moment became the seed of Mission Employment, a now-thriving community connecting UAE job seekers with employers, built entirely on goodwill and professional expertise.

Uzma shared her idea with her friend Rehna Shajahan, an HR professional working at Azizi Developments. The two women had met through professional circles and instantly clicked over their shared passion for people and purpose.

“When Uzma told me what happened, I knew exactly how that person felt,” said Rehna. “I have been in that position, uncertain and alone in a new city. The story reminded me of my own early struggles. That’s why I said yes immediately.”

Together, they started with a simple goal — to create a free, transparent network where HR professionals, recruiters, and job seekers could communicate directly — no fees, no agencies, no false promises.

From a WhatsApp group to 100,000 members

What began as a small WhatsApp group quickly grew beyond anything they imagined. “In the first 24 hours, over 1,000 people joined,” said Rehna. “By the end of the first week, we had 5,000 members. Within months, we crossed 100,000.”

Their initiative, Mission Employment, now spans across WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and other platforms, an ecosystem where job seekers post CVs, recruiters share openings, and HR professionals volunteer to guide candidates.

“About 80 per cent of the members are job seekers, and 20 per cent are HR professionals and recruiters,” said Rehna. “This balance makes the group self-sustaining. People are helping each other every single day.”

The impact of this missions has been overwhelming. Many of them have already secured jobs through Mission Employment, and many more have found referrals, interview opportunities, and moral support. Uzma and Rehna often receive emotional messages from people whose lives have changed because of the community.

“One woman was about to leave the UAE after losing her job,” said Uzma. “She found a new one through the group, just in time to stay. She told us we didn’t just give her a job, we gave her dignity and a chance to rebuild her life.”

Another message came from a young graduate who had been rejected multiple times. “He told us that one post on our group changed everything,” said Rehna. “That’s when you realize, these are not just numbers, these are real people finding hope again.”

Two HR professionals, one purpose

Both women are busy HR professionals by day, yet they devote hours every evening to managing the community, reviewing CVs, verifying job posts, and connecting candidates with the right opportunities.

“People often ask us how we do it with full-time jobs,” said Uzma. “But when you love something, you find time. We consider this our social service.”

“HR isn’t just about hiring people. It’s about understanding human potential, giving people a chance to prove themselves. Mission Employment allows us to use that power for good,” said Uzma.

Their personal journeys are what make the initiative even more inspiring.

Rehna’s road from Bahrain to Dubai

Born and raised in Bahrain, Rehna’s story is one of determination. After moving to India at 12, she faced cultural and academic challenges that left her struggling in school. “From being a bright student, I suddenly became an average one,” she recalled. “But that phase taught me resilience.”

She switched from science to commerce, discovered her passion for people, and later pursued higher studies in Delhi. Though she narrowly missed admission to Jamia Millia Islamia by half a mark, she didn’t give up, eventually earning an MBA from the same university.

Rehna worked with NGOs, interned at Google, and took on roles at Amazon before moving to Dubai on a visiting visa, knowing no one. “I got my first job offer within three days,” she said. “That’s why I believe so strongly in helping others find theirs.”

Hospitality, real estate most in demand

The highest number of placements through Mission Employment have been in real estate, hospitality, retail, customer service, healthcare, and logistics. There is also growing demand in fields such as marketing, HR, IT, and finance, particularly for junior and mid-level roles. The two have been effective in connecting candidates to opportunities within that sector, including several high-profile positions.

Network built on trust

Unlike typical job platforms, Mission Employment relies on trust and personal verification. Every job shared in the group is cross-checked by Uzma, Rehna, or trusted HR members. Recruiters are encouraged to engage directly with candidates, and feedback is constantly collected to ensure transparency.

“People have been scammed so many times by fake recruiters,” Uzma said. “We wanted to create a safe space, a place where people can be sure that the jobs are real and the people behind them genuinely care.”

That genuine care has built loyalty and credibility. Many companies now reach out directly to them to fill vacancies. Recruiters also find it easier to locate candidates quickly.

Bridging gaps in the UAE job market

Through their work, the duo has gained deep insights into the UAE’s employment landscape. “The market moves fast and is heavily network-driven,” said Rehna. “Many jobs are filled through referrals before they are even advertised. Visibility is everything, and that’s exactly what Mission Employment gives people.”

The group’s success has inspired similar communities across the region, but what sets Mission Employment apart is its heart. “We don’t earn a single dirham from this,” Uzma said. “We just want to give back. Every ‘thank you’ message we get is worth more than money.”

Rehna said that her HR Director, Sandeep Pathania, has been a constant source of encouragement and motivation in building the community. His belief in the initiative, she added, played a big role in keeping her inspired to continue the mission. “Sometimes, a little encouragement can create a huge impact. Success isn’t just about rising — it’s about lifting others as you rise,” said Rehna.