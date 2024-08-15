UAE issues warning to citizens in Japan over cyclone threat

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

The UAE has warned its citizens in Japan due tropical cyclone 'Ampil' that is expected to hit the country.

Expected on the eastern coast of the country, those living in Kanto and Tohoku regions have been particularly advised to exercise caution.

The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground.