UAE issues warning to citizens in Italy over volcanic eruption

The UAE Embassy in Rome has issued a warning to citizens due to the volcanic eruption on Mount Etna on the island of Stromboli and Catania city in Italy.
The authority has asked all its citizens to exercise caution. They are also advised to follow safety instructions issued by the Italian authorities.
In case of any emergencies, citizens can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and by registering for the Tawajodi service.
News reports said that the Catania airport had closed its airspace due to ash in the atmosphere because of the eruptions. It was reported that there was ash on the runways. Catania sits at the foot of Mount Etna.
Meanwhile, the island of Stromboli is on red alert, reports said.
Mount Etna is one of Europe's most active volcanoes and is the tallest active volcano in the region. It last erupted so strongly back in December last year.
