UAE issues tips for safe web browsing

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

Digital attacks are on the rise but there are various steps that one can follow to safeguard their digital privacy and security.

Cyber ​​Security Council in the UAE has posted essential tips to help you browse safely and keep your online content safe.

Here are some dos and don'ts of safe web browsing issued by the Cyber ​​Security Council:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dos

Use trusted browsers

Keep your browser and plugins updated

Choose secure connections (HTTPS)

Block ads and pop-ups

Regularly review and clear cookies

Don'ts