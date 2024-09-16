E-Paper

UAE issues tips for safe web browsing

From choosing secure connections to avoiding risky pop-ups, here's how you can protect your privacy

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

Digital attacks are on the rise but there are various steps that one can follow to safeguard their digital privacy and security.

Cyber ​​Security Council in the UAE has posted essential tips to help you browse safely and keep your online content safe.


Here are some dos and don'ts of safe web browsing issued by the Cyber ​​Security Council:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dos

  • Use trusted browsers
  • Keep your browser and plugins updated
  • Choose secure connections (HTTPS)
  • Block ads and pop-ups
  • Regularly review and clear cookies

Don'ts

  • Don't click on random pop-ups
  • Don't use HTTP
  • Don't ignore cookies
  • Don't share too much information
  • Don't forget to review security settings

