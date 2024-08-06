UAE issues security alert: Android users urged to update device, avoid severe exploitation

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM

The UAE has issued a security alert for Android users, urging them to update their devices.

The country's Cyber Security Council said that Android released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities, including a high-severity remote code execution (RCE) exploited in targeted attacks.

It recommended users to update their Android to the latest version. It added that it extends its appreciation for the continued collaboration for secure digital systems.

Earlier, the UAE's cyber security council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Wednesday.