UAE reminds travellers of new Schengen entry-exit system

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) also issued assurances, saying that all data will be stored in accordance with EU privacy regulations

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:16 PM

Updated: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:19 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has issued a reminder of the new Schengen entry-exit system that is set to go into effect on October 12.

Starting Sunday, the new system will register the traveller's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images), and the date and place of entry and exit, replacing the traditional passport stamping process.

The digital entry-exit system applies to non-EU travellers visiting the Schengen area for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180‑day period).

In its notice to Emirati travellers ahead of the new procedures, Mofa stated: "Please note that upon your first entry into any EU country, your passport details and biometric data (photo and fingerprints) will be stored for three years and will only need to be updated if the data changes or an error is found."

It also issued assurances, saying that all data will be stored in accordance with EU privacy regulations, and holders of diplomatic passports are exempt from this system.