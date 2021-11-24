UAE issues fog warning; visibility will be affected

UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region
UAE1 day ago
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog warning for Wednesday morning, and have warned motorists of poor visibility conditions of less than 1,000 metres.
There will be reduced visibility and mist until 9 am on Wednesday, the NCM warned in a tweet.
The authorities have warned motorists to slow down and drive with extreme caution.
According to NCM, it will be a humid morning on Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day with a drop in temperature.
UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region
UAE1 day ago
No change in entry regulations for vaccinated people from UAE, say heads of tourism boards
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi's National Rehabilitation Centre will provide services to convicts with mental disorders
UAE1 day ago
Avi Solomon is taking part in the Adnoc Abu Dhabi marathon on November 26
UAE1 day ago
A true story that we can all relate to, says Dubai Crown Prince
UAE1 day ago
Key road projects have facilitated uninterrupted traffic flow
UAE1 day ago
It can accommodate over 500 worshippers
UAE1 day ago
The White Friday sale gives customers many good deals on a range of local and international brands.
UAE1 day ago