UAE issues fog warning; visibility will be affected

Police urge motorists to drive with caution

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 12:19 AM

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog warning for Wednesday morning, and have warned motorists of poor visibility conditions of less than 1,000 metres.

There will be reduced visibility and mist until 9 am on Wednesday, the NCM warned in a tweet.

The authorities have warned motorists to slow down and drive with extreme caution.

According to NCM, it will be a humid morning on Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day with a drop in temperature.