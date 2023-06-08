UAE issues advisory, urges citizens to stay safe in Canada

A number has also been provided for Emiratis to call in the case of an emergency

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:49 AM

The UAE embassy in Canada has issued an advisory for citizens in the country, urging them to move to safety in lieu of the wildfires that have sparked across the country.

In a message posted to social media, the embassy advises citizens to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities due to the "Canadian Wildland fire and bad air quality."

Citizens are also urged to avoid being near affected areas. The authority also provides a number, 613 565 8822, for Emiratis to call in the case of an emergency.

"We wish the UAE citizens and everybody else to stay safe and healthy", the message concludes.

