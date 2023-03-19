UAE issues advisory, urges citizens to move to safe locations in South Africa

The authority has provided a contact number for Emiratis, in case of emergency

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 10:13 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 10:39 PM

UAE's embassy in South Africa has issued an advisory for Emiratis in the country, urging them to move to safety.

In a tweet earlier today, the embassy called on UAE citizens in South Africa to "take caution and avoid places and regions that witness protest demonstrations".

It also urged Emiratis to "move to safe places", ahead of protest calls made by the opposition in the country. The embassy has provided an emergency contact number for UAE citizens in the country, asking them to get in touch with authorities at: 0027123427736.

What's happening in South Africa

The opposition party in South Africa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for a nationwide shutdown on March 20 against the country's power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The South African police said this protests scheduled for Monday are not just a shutdown, but an active bid to overthrow the government.

According to a BBC report, the police said they had not received notices of any planned gatherings in the province, adding that over 18,000 security officers would be deployed during the march.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday warned that anarchy will not be tolerated during the protests and called on security forces to "defend our people".

