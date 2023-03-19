UAE issues advisory, urges citizens to move to safe locations in South Africa

The new top prize of Dh20 million, however, is yet to be claimed
UAE's embassy in South Africa has issued an advisory for Emiratis in the country, urging them to move to safety.
In a tweet earlier today, the embassy called on UAE citizens in South Africa to "take caution and avoid places and regions that witness protest demonstrations".
It also urged Emiratis to "move to safe places", ahead of protest calls made by the opposition in the country. The embassy has provided an emergency contact number for UAE citizens in the country, asking them to get in touch with authorities at: 0027123427736.
The opposition party in South Africa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for a nationwide shutdown on March 20 against the country's power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
The South African police said this protests scheduled for Monday are not just a shutdown, but an active bid to overthrow the government.
According to a BBC report, the police said they had not received notices of any planned gatherings in the province, adding that over 18,000 security officers would be deployed during the march.
President Ramaphosa on Thursday warned that anarchy will not be tolerated during the protests and called on security forces to "defend our people".
ALSO READ:
The new top prize of Dh20 million, however, is yet to be claimed
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The two-day family festival, which is running until March 19, will also feature cooking competitions and comedy shows
More than 500 volunteers, representing 11 government and private entities, participated in activities at Umm Suqeim Beach, Al Mamzar Beach and Al Qudra Lakes, among others
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
The team aims to engage the community and foster the next generation of marine scientists in country
House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements