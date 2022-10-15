UAE issues advisory as floods kill one, 2 missing on Greek island of Crete

Embassy advises citizens to exercise extreme caution due to torrential rain and flooding

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 11:40 PM

The UAE Embassy in Athens, Greece has advised all Emiratis visiting the island of Crete to exercise extreme caution due to the storm and flood situation.

All citizens have been urged to contact the embassy and register their whereabout.

“The embassy stresses the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the Greek authorities,” the Embassy said in a tweet on Saturday.

A man was found dead and two people were missing on Saturday after torrential rain brought major flooding to the Greek island of Crete, emergency workers said.

Extensive damage has been reported in seaside villages, where streets have become rivers carrying away everything in their path.

The Civil Defence department said it was mobilised and asked all citizens to be vigilant in Crete and the surrounding islands of Rhodes, Karpathos, Kastellorizo and Kasos.

