UAE issues advisory after massive earthquake in Philippines

The quake — measuring 7.1 in magnitude — has left at least four dead and 60 injured

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 2:52 PM

The UAE mission in the Philippines has confirmed that all citizens located in Ilocos are safe after a powerful earthquake rocked the island of Luzon on Wednesday.

The quake — measuring 7.1 in magnitude — left at least four dead and 60 injured. Strong tremors were felt in several areas, including the capital city of Manila.

In its Twitter post, the UAE embassy in Manila urged citizens in the Philippines to contact the mission in case of emergency and to register for the Twajudi service.

The service, provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, aims to facilitate communication with UAE nationals abroad, assist them, and coordinate their repatriation in case of an emergency or crisis.

Citizens in the Philippines wishing to contact the embassy can do so by calling 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

