UAE-Israel sign tourism and healthcare agreements

Physicians from Israeli medical centre to set up centre for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 6:52 PM

The United Arab Emirates and Israel signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A healthcare partnership agreement provides for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre to establish a centre for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said.

Ministers from the two countries separately signed a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism activity, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said.

The two countries normalised relations in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts dubbed the "Abraham Accords."