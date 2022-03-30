UAE-Israel peace train plans to connect Dubai with Haifa, says minister

'We need to make it happen,' said an Israeli transport leader at the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 9:31 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 9:49 AM

The UAE and Israel are very keen to develop a peace train that will run from Israel to UAE, said Merav Michaeli, Israel's Minister of Transportation and Road Safety.

While talking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, the minister said one of the big projects that she was discussed during her UAE visit is the peace train that goes all the way from Haifa port to a port in Dubai.

"This is something that needs to happen. I am very much interested in this and I know my partners here are interested as well. We need to make it happen," Michaeli said.

The relationship between the two countries have substantially improved since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. More than 50 agreements have been signed between the two nations in diverse sectors.

Israel's Minister of Transportation and Road Safety and the UAE officials also discussed challenges and threats that the two countries face and opportunities to make the countries prosper further.

She added that another area of cooperation is autonomous cars and drones.

"I see them as part of overall infrastructure. We are also developing regulations that will allow both autonomous and drones to engage in the general life and public sphere. We are hoping to engage our Emirates friends in this and learn from their experiences and experiments to take it to next level," said the Israeli minister.

"I had fascinating and fruitful meetings here with two agreements signed and many more are underway," she concluded.

