UAE, Israel issue joint call for environmental research proposals based on space satellite data

A collaborative effort between the UAE Space Agency, the Israeli Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Israel Space Agency

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 11:29 PM

Universities and research institutes in the UAE and Israel are invited to submit joint research proposals based on data collected from the Israeli Vegetation and Environment Monitoring New Micro Satellite (VENµS). The satellite monitors the environment and vegetation on earth.

This is a collaborative effort between the UAE Space Agency, the Israeli Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Israel Space Agency.

The selected research project will receive $200,000 of funding from the UAE Space Agency and Israel Space Agency. Successful proposals will be selected by a joint UAE-Israel committee, which will choose one project to be funded.

This joint call for proposals is an outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the governments of UAE and Israel in October 2021, in Dubai.

The proposals will form part of the Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project, an earth observation program that collects data using space-based remote sensing, read a release from the UAE Space Agency.

“Using various sensors, the method enables monitoring and exploration of different phenomena and fosters better water resources monitoring, precision agriculture, vegetation exploration, land mapping and more,” it added.

“Global collaboration is key to leveraging space to protect our planet. By partnering alongside other leading nations in the space sector, we are contributing to expanding the global base of scientific knowledge to help humanity develop solutions to its greatest challenges,” said Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

“On the occasion of UAE Innovation Month 2022, we draw upon homegrown talent, by inviting local researchers to submit joint project proposals. In doing so, we are contributing to a more robust space economy and driving even greater collaboration in the space sector. We are also supporting the global effort to leverage science and technology to solve environmental and climate challenges,” she stated.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said: “The VENµS satellite is helping find solutions to deal with climate change.The joint research will help advance shared issues between the UAE and Israel, including those in the field of agri-tech, climate change and others.”

The proposals must be based on data from the VENµS satellite, Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project, a joint program between the Israel Space Agency and CNES, the French Space Agency, monitoring vegetation and the environment on earth from a microsatellite.

Proposals must be in the field of earth observation with a focus on agriculture and water research.

Proposals must be jointly submitted by UAE and Israeli research groups and should utilize Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project data. The proposed project must not exceed two years. Proposals should be submitted by the UAE and Israeli teams to their respective authorities. Research groups and universities based in the UAE should submit through Apps@space.gov.ae, while participants in Israel should use the online system via the following link https://kf.most.gov.il. The final submission deadline is March 16, 2022.