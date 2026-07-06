UAE is world’s 6th most ‘halal-friendly’ travel destination, says report

The UAE has been ranked as the sixth-most Muslim-friendly by a Mastercard report, with a score of 75 as its halal food options and prayer room accessibility draws more travellers to the country.

Done in conjunction with CrescentRating, the ‘Global Muslim Travel Index’ placed the UAE one of the most accessible destinations due to its superior air and land connectivity. Its world-class airports, efficient public transit and seamless visa policies have also contributed to this ranking.

The country scored a perfect 100 in the availability of halal dining and prayer places. Additionally, the report placed it in the Trailblazers quadrant that consists of 27 destinations leading the way in accommodating Muslim travellers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Globally, Muslim arrivals are set to increase to 208 million this year, compared to 196 million in 2025, and reach 262 million by 2030, commanding an estimated annual expenditure of $310 billion, according to the report.

A new era of digital trust

Muslim travellers are increasingly using AI to look for halal dining options, locate prayer spaces, compare transport routes, receive personalized recommendations and navigate destinations with more confidence.

The report indicates that over 80 per cent of the Muslim travellers surveyed now use AI for travel purposes as travel planning enters a new era where digital tools are becoming a core part f of the trust infrastructure for travellers.

This shift is especially important for Muslim travellers, the report noted, who may need to validate multiple faith-based requirements before and during a trip. Destinations which fail to digitize their Muslim-friendly offerings risk being excluded from AI-driven recommendation systems, regardless of the quality of their physical infrastructure, according to the report.

Accessible travel

Over the years, the report has tracked the rise of the global Muslim travel market from a resilient niche segment into a mainstream economic powerhouse.

Destinations are no longer assessed only by whether they provide baseline services, such as halal food and prayer spaces. They must also show that these services are accessible, visible, reliable, digitally discoverable and aligned with traveller expectations around safety, sustainability, inclusivity and experience quality.