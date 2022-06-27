UAE is producing near its maximum oil capacity: Minister of Energy

This is based on its current OPEC+ baseline

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure clarified some points about oil production in the country on Monday.

“I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement,” His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei said.

