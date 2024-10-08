KT Photo: Shihab

Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel's military bases were "carried out after months of patience and restraint", said Reza Ameri, the Islamic republic's ambassador to the UAE.

Ameri spoke to KT at a time when geopolitical challenges have intensified and many countries are looking for ways to help end the growing conflict in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Our focus is on stopping the war and ending the brutal siege of the Palestinian people and facilitating humanitarian aid,” he said, explaining Iran's broader goal of promoting stability while addressing humanitarian concerns.

Iran had fired about 200 missiles at Israel last week, with Tehran saying the attack was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, among other militant leaders. Since the strike — considered Iran's biggest attack on Israel — threats of retaliation have emerged.

More than anything, Ameri said there should be a collective approach to resolve the current tensions. "The region needs peace, dialogue, and cooperation," he said.

The ambassador “clarified that the current war is the result of decades of oppression and occupation by the Israeli regime in the occupied territories".

“Real stability cannot be achieved without addressing these basic issues," he said. "The prospect of peace and stability in the Western Asia region passes through the channel of granting the right to self-determination and realising the full rights of the Palestinian people.”

Ameri pointed out the need to change regional priorities, including the "end of the occupation".

“Militarism and the development of military and weapons industries should be reduced and government's budgets should be spent on infrastructure, building and strengthening corridors, the energy sector and the social welfare of nations,” he said.

Sustainable development and economic cooperation are essential for long-term regional stability, Ameri said.

Path to ceasefire

Regarding regional mediation efforts, Ameri said: “During the past year, some countries in the region have made mediation efforts to establish a ceasefire and end the suffering of the people of Gaza, but they have faced resistance from the occupiers.” He said that if violence was the solution, “then Israel would have got its security goals 70 years ago". The Iranian ambassador assured his countrymen in the UAE that they could rely on their missions for support. “Our consular and legal support to our compatriots will not be cut off under any circumstances,” he said, stressing the importance of supporting Iranians abroad “especially during turbulent times.” ALSO READ: Emirates cancels flights to and from Iran on October 8 Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Iran vows stronger retaliation if attacked Oil market braces for major price hike on possible Iran supply drop