UAE-Iran relations after attacks: 8 key takeaways on 'national interest first' policy

The UAE is recalibrating its regional and international positioning following recent escalation, with a senior official outlining key shifts in diplomacy, alliances and security priorities going forward.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the Dubai Press Club, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council, set out how the UAE is approaching its future relations, particularly with Iran.

Here are 8 key takeaways from his remarks:

1. UAE not sidelined in diplomacy

Al Nuaimi rejected the notion that the UAE is absent from negotiations, stressing that it remains actively engaged through continuous communication with major global powers and is closely connected to diplomatic developments.

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2. Open channels with global powers

He said the UAE maintains open lines of communication with the United States, Europe, China and Russia, describing these ties as strategic relationships built on trust and long-term cooperation.

3. ‘National interest first’ guides foreign policy

He made clear that national interest will now be the central principle shaping UAE foreign policy, with all alliances and partnerships assessed based on their direct impact on security and stability.

4. Shift away from broad solidarity frameworks

Al Nuaimi said the UAE will move beyond relying on general regional frameworks such as Arab or Islamic solidarity, noting that they did not always translate into consistent or unified support during crises.

5. No blind alignment in future alliances

He stressed that future relationships will not be based on automatic or emotional alignment, but on clear, practical outcomes and mutual benefit for the UAE.

6. Diplomacy remains open but conditional

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to diplomacy, but said engagement will be conditional on respect for sovereignty, stability, and adherence to international law.

7. Trust deficit with Iranian leadership

Al Nuaimi expressed strong scepticism toward the Iranian leadership, saying its statements often contradict its actions and have created a significant trust gap in relations.

8. Push for guarantees and accountability

He said the UAE is seeking concrete guarantees to prevent future escalation, including accountability for violations, compensation for damages, and stronger safeguards to ensure regional security and stability.