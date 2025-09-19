UAE: 'Serial upgraders', young tech enthusiasts rave about Apple's new iPhone 17

Dubai resident Asadullah bought six devices at the Mall of the Emirates, with the intention of reselling them. This is the fourth year that he has been doing it. \u201cI booked all six devices at 4.01pm on September 12,\u201d he said. \u201cI kept closing and opening the app until I got through.\u201dHaving bought the iPhone Pro Max 256GB for Dh5,099, he has already been offered Dh7,000 for it. He also bought the same device with a 512GB storage for Dh5,949, and he has been offered Dh8,500 for it.