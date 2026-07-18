UAE expands investigation into publication of false report of 'explosions' heard in Dubai

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The UAE's Public Prosecution has expanded investigation into the publication and circulation of a false report claiming explosions heard in central Dubai.

Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, said that the Public Prosecution is continuing its investigation into the publication and circulation of a news report containing false information claiming that explosions had been heard in central Dubai.

The Attorney-General said the Public Prosecution has heard the statement of the reporter and has also summoned those responsible for preparing, approving and publishing the report at the news agency to examine their respective roles, the procedures followed in preparing, approving and publishing the report, and the extent of compliance with the legal and professional standards governing the verification of information before publication.

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The measures are being taken in preparation for determining responsibility and taking the necessary legal action in light of the findings of the investigation.

He further affirmed that the agency's decision to withdraw the report and publish an apology does not preclude the continuation of the investigation to determine legal responsibility and take the actions required by law based on the outcome of the investigation.