UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

The UAE's investigation into an altercation on board flydubai flight FZ1073 to Israel on September 30 has confirmed that the flight's co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist act".

Attorney General Counselor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, in a statement carried by Wam, said the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, such as breaking through doors or panels.

Investigations are still underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including the motive and any related connections, Al Shamsi said. Authorities are also completing technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence. The Attorney General said the final findings will be announced once the necessary procedures are completed.

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The latest findings come two days after UAE authorities said they were investigating whether the incident was linked to “any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had ordered a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the incident, which occurred on September 30, as the flight travelled from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also earlier clarified why the case falls under UAE jurisdiction, citing the aircraft’s registration and Emirati flag.

Under the legislation in force, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft even if they occur outside the country's territory, the ministry clarified.

Altercation on board led to diversion of Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The flight was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after an altercation broke out in the flight deck. Flydubai said crew members travelling on board intervened and secured the aircraft.

In its initial statement, the airline said the flight had “experienced an incident while en route” and that its teams were working closely with the relevant authorities.

At the time, the reasons and motives behind the incident were unknown and remained subject to a formal investigation. Within hours of the emergency diversion, however, social media was flooded with claims and theories about what had happened on board.

Official details emerged gradually, confirming that an altercation had taken place in the flight deck, crew members had intervened, and some crew members had been injured before the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk.

Flydubai earlier told Khaleej Times that the incident had no impact on other scheduled operations across its network.

What Saudi Arabia’s initial investigation found

Before the UAE announced its latest findings, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on October 1 that a preliminary investigation had found that the pilot had been assaulted by the co-pilot.

An official source at the ministry said preliminary investigations by Saudi authorities, conducted in coordination with a UAE security team, found that an altercation had occurred in which the co-pilot assaulted the captain, resulting in injuries to both.

Read our report to see the timeline on what happened on the flydubai FZ1073 flight.