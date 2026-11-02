UAE to invest in new export routes to prepare for Iran war, energy minister says

Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the course of the war could not be predicted, but the UAE would be more prepared than before

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 4:00 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE will protect its energy infrastructure and invest in new export routes, storage capacity abroad and shipping fleets to be better prepared for the US-Israeli war on Iran, its energy minister said on Monday.

Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the course of the war could not be predicted, but the UAE would be more prepared than before.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

 

The UAE has been exporting crude via Fujairah, which sits just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It is building a new pipeline to Fujairah that will double crude capacity by next year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I think after this crisis, many companies are going to look, think again, and design, redesign their facilities to be more resilient in the future," Mazrouei told reporters on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.

"Resilience is a big word. And it has layers, from the barrel that you produce to the destination that you take it," he said, adding: "You need to be closer to your customers."

Mazrouei earlier told the conference that at certain times his country's exports were higher than prior to the war.

Reuters had reported in June that the UAE boosted crude oil and condensate exports to a record high, shortly after it left the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Houthi media renew threats against Saudi Arabia airspace, Aramco

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

3

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

4

Visit Dubai to offer single-, multiple-entry tourist visa applications

5

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official