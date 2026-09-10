UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany to strengthen long-term economic partnership

The UAE has announced plans to invest 40 billion euros (Dh170 billion) in Germany across a number of sectors that represent strategic and development priorities for both countries. These include industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy.

The announcement builds on the growing momentum in UAE-Germany relations and coincides with the state visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the country.

The investment reflects the UAE's approach to fostering long-term economic and investment partnerships and its confidence in Germany's industrial, technological and innovation capabilities. Of the 40 billion euros, 10 billion euros will be allocated for investment in the German state of Bavaria.

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Marking a significant expansion of the UAE-Germany economic partnership, the investment brings together Germany's advanced industrial, technological and research capabilities with the UAE's investment expertise and capacity to support major projects and accelerate their growth.

It will create new opportunities for companies and institutions in both countries to establish enduring partnerships and deepen cooperation in sectors expected to drive growth and competitiveness in the coming decades.

At the same time, closer cooperation with Germany will enable the UAE to expand its investment presence in one of Europe's leading industrial and technological economies and benefit from German expertise in areas that support the UAE's knowledge and innovation-driven economy.

The investment also provides a platform for greater exchange of knowledge, skills and experience between the two countries while advancing their shared economic interests and supporting the industries and technologies of the future.

Beyond its financial value, the investment lays the foundations for a long-term strategic partnership that combines UAE investment expertise with Germany's industrial, technological and innovation strengths, reinforcing the two countries' role as partners in shaping future-oriented industries and supporting sustainable economic growth.