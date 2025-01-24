UAE introduces new educational model to support kids with invisible disabilities

Image used for illustrative purpose

A new inclusive educational model is being introduced in the UAE schools to support students of determination and pupils with invisible disabilities.

The innovative EdTech platform, called SPEEDY LABS, aligns with the regulatory frameworks established by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

Designed to help provide scalable, AI-driven solutions, the new EdTech platform focuses on early identification, intervention, and personalised learning experiences, especially for students with learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and other developmental needs.

Knowledge Hub, a Dubai-based EdTech company, has partnered with SpEd@school, a provider of online special education solutions, to roll out this inclusive educational programme.

A pilot programme has already been launched across two schools— Dubai Caramel School and Maplewood Canadian International School.

Surekha Kembhavi, Founder and Managing Director of Knowledge Hub, said, “The pilot programme allows us to test and refine the platform’s capabilities in real classroom environments, ensuring that it effectively supports students, educators, and families before a broader rollout. For People of Determination (PoDs), this means receiving personalised learning plans that align with their pace, preferred learning style, and cognitive abilities. The platform provides real-time feedback, allowing students to self-monitor and improve continuously, while also giving educators and parents clear insights into progress.”

How does it help parents?

As families play a crucial role in every child’s education, such platforms are designed to make learning more structured, interactive, and engaging for both students and parents.

“Parents get access to detailed reports that help them understand their child's progress in areas like literacy, numeracy, cognitive development, and motor skills. They can use this information to support their child’s learning at home. Additionally, features like gamified learning tools and sensory labs ensure that children remain engaged and motivated, even outside a traditional classroom setting,” she added.

Notably, education authorities in the country have also introduced inclusive education mandates that urge schools to provide better support for students of determination

Data-driven insights

Other global technology companies also concur that AI-powered platforms hold immense potential to transform education by enabling personalised learning plans.

Hyther Nizam, President MEA at Zoho Corp., said: “One of the significant challenges in education today is the lack of comprehensive, data-driven insights into a student’s learning journey. Traditional systems often focus on recent performance metrics, such as quarterly grades, while overlooking the broader trajectory of a student’s growth. AI can bridge this gap by analysing a student’s past performance, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and crafting tailored learning pathways. AI can even assist students of determination with personalised speech therapy plans, leveraging historical data to map their progress and adapt techniques for continuous improvement.”

How does it work?

By training local AI models with historical and current data, even using open-source large language models (LLMs), educators can create a highly individualised approach for each learner without significant financial investment.

Kishore Dharmarajan, CEO of SeoSouq.com that works with a variety of educational institutes in the UAE, said, “It is quite natural for students to struggle in one subject while excelling in another. AI platforms like DreamBox create lessons based on real-time data collected during student interactions. This means that a student who struggles with Algebra will get more attention for that subject and not a generic learning plan.”

AI can be game-changers in special education

Medics said that AI-powered platforms are ‘game-changers in special education’.

People of Determination (PODs) often experience discrimination and limited opportunities for education, and technology integrated innovations have the potential to reduce these barriers. Dr Bino Mary Chacko, Specialist Psychiatrist, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said: “Many disabilities are not immediately visible during the early years, but AI’s ability to analyse data and identify potential issues could help address this gap. By detecting these challenges early, such platforms can enable timely interventions, which can be crucial for long-term success.” Dr Bino Mary Chacko Medics also highlighted that traditional teaching methods often struggle to cater to the diverse needs of students with learning differences, but AI helps bridge this gap by providing tailored interventions. “These platforms go beyond academics -- they help with cognitive and motor skills, emotional development, and even behavioural challenges. By offering structured and evidence-based learning, AI ensures that each child gets the right support at the right time, empowering them to reach their full potential,” said Dr Dhaval Mody, child and adolescent psychiatrist, SpEd@School. Experts also stressed that AI platforms are patient and consistent, which is important for individuals who may require repetition or more time in understanding concepts. Dr Hanan Mahmoud Kandil, Specialist Psychiatry, Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, said: “AI can assess the individual strengths, challenges, and learning styles of a child with a learning disability to create customized learning plans for them.” She elaborated the learning style for a child diagnosed with ADHD, for instance, might be different from a child with dyslexia. “AI would be able to identify these individual differences and offer a tailored learning plan for a child to follow. AI systems can adapt to the learner’s progress, ensuring lessons are neither too easy nor overly challenging. This reduces frustration and keeps learners engaged,” added Kandil. ALSO READ: UAE: This Dubai resident's new podcast celebrates people of determination UAE teen with photographic memory: This 13-year-old boy has a rare savant ability