UAE to introduce Arabic Language Law by 2027 to protect identity, boost cultural role

The UAE Government is set to roll out a sweeping set of initiatives between 2026 and 2027, including a dedicated Arabic Language Law, as part of a comprehensive policy to enhance the role and status of the Arabic language across the country.

The ambitious roadmap was presented by the Ministry of Culture during a recent session of the Federal National Council (FNC). The presentation underscored that protecting the language and cementing its presence in Emirati society is a "national priority" that demands a robust governance model.

The Ministry highlighted the necessity for comprehensive legislative and executive interventions to safeguard the nation's cultural security and identity, while maintaining the UAE’s policy of developmental openness.

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The 2026-2027 roadmap

At the core of the government's upcoming plans is the drafting of the Arabic Language Law and its accompanying executive regulations. This legislative move aims to provide a solid legal framework for the protection and promotion of the language across all sectors.

Alongside the new law, the Ministry of Culture outlined several key projects currently in progress for the 2026-2027 period:

Developing a National Roadmap for the reading file to foster a culture of literacy.

Formulating cultural policies specifically targeting children and families to instill language values early on.

Enhancing the programmes of the Ministry’s cultural centres nationwide.

Launching national cultural programmes focused on documentation and promotion of the Arabic language and heritage.

In response to growing challenges, the Ministry has led a new movement to establish solid organizational and administrative frameworks for the Arabic language at the federal level.

Key recent milestones include:

The development of National Indicators to measure Arabic language usage rates across the country.

The launch of the National Identity Strategy, which places the Arabic language at its core.

The establishment of a national governance model through the “National Identity Committee.”

The completion of a feasibility study for the upcoming Arabic Language Law.

The formulation of a development strategy for the literary and arts sector.

On the international stage, the UAE has also made significant strides, successfully registering Arabic calligraphy with UNESCO and continuing to promote the prestigious Al-Burdah Award.

A decade of transformative milestones

The government’s commitment to the Arabic language is not new — it has seen continuous growth and investment over the past decade. The Ministry detailed a timeline of key federal milestones that have shaped the current landscape:

2012: The launch of transformative initiatives, including the Arabic Language Charter, the Advisory Council, the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language, and the Arab Reading Challenge.

2016: The introduction of the National Reading Law, a pioneering legislative step to foster a culture of reading.

2018: A package of initiatives aimed at strengthening regional dialogue on Arabic language challenges, notably the Arabic Language Report, ministerial summits, and the Declaration of the Arabic Language.

2023: The implementation of the new Media Regulation Law, which replaced the 1980 Publications and Publishing Law, providing robust support for Arabic content, as well as literary and artistic production.

At the local level, this sustained commitment is reflected in the continuous development of public and specialized libraries, theatres, media platforms, research institutions, and Arabic language centres.

The UAE has also established numerous platforms celebrating the language, including international book fairs and educational policies dedicated to the Arabic language.