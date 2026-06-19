UAE residents to mark International Yoga Day with sunrise sessions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

As millions around the world prepare to roll out their yoga mats for International Day of Yoga, residents in Dubai will join a community-wide celebration of wellness, mindfulness and healthy living on June 21.

Marking the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Council, will host a special yoga session at the Dubai Police Officers' Club on Sunday morning.

The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, and since the first global observance in 2015, the event has evolved into one of the world's largest participatory health initiatives, bringing together millions of people across countries and cultures.

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This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlights the growing recognition of yoga as a powerful tool for supporting physical, mental and emotional well-being at every stage of life. Organisers said the theme reflects yoga's role in promoting vitality, resilience and independence, while encouraging a preventive approach to health and wellness.

The Dubai event is expected to bring together members of the Indian community, Dubai Police officers, diplomats, students and yoga enthusiasts for a guided session led by experienced instructors. Participants will practise yoga postures, breathing techniques and meditation aimed at enhancing overall well-being.

The collaboration also reflects the strong cultural ties between India and the UAE and their shared commitment to fostering healthier and more connected communities.

Event details

Date: June 21, 2026

Time: 5.30am to 6.30am

Venue: Dubai Police Officers' Club, Dubai

Against the Louvre in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, residents are being invited by the Indian Embassy to take part in a special International Day of Yoga 2026 celebration set against the striking dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The early morning session will run from 8am to 9am, offering participants a calm start to the day in one of the capital’s most recognisable cultural spaces.

Registration is currently open via Louvre Abu Dhabi events page.