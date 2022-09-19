UAE: IHC buys 15% of Burjeel Holdings in one of Gulf’s biggest deals in healthcare

Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace, offers his condolences on Queen's death
International Holding Company (IHC), the diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, today announced a direct acquisition of a 15 per cent stake in Burjeel Holdings, the leading regional private healthcare group, in one of the biggest deals in the Gulf’s healthcare sector in recent years.
The acquisition aims to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally, which will create a thriving commercial ecosystem for the healthcare industry for the benefit of broader community and shareholders.
Commenting on the acquisition, Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said, "We continue to see a tremendous opportunity to invest in mission-driven organisations like Burjeel Holdings. We are very pleased with Burjeel's progress in expanding its market positions beyond the UAE. Undoubtedly, this new acquisition will add great value to our strong growth platform."
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, "We are thrilled to join a solid organization with such a broad and complementary set of capabilities. Having IHC onboard has a solid strategic rationale for us, as it will have a transformative impact through the addition of new capabilities, capital, and access to new markets. This is an exciting time of growth for Burjeel Holdings."
Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel. Its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, is the largest private hospital in the UAE and the only ESMO-accredited centre.
