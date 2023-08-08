UAE: International forum about government communication to be held in Sharjah

The two-day event will underscore the significance of managing and optimising a country's natural and manmade resources as catalysts for success

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 9:17 PM

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2023) will take place on September 13-14 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced.

Themed 'Today’s Resources,Tomorrow’s Wealth’, the forum brings together the experiences and expertise of thought leaders, thinkers and experts in government communication, both at local and international levels. The two-day event will underscore the significance of managing and optimising a country's natural and manmade resources as catalysts for success as well as inclusive and sustainable global development.

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), an initiative of SGMB, the 12th edition will explore the prospects of investing in resources of the future and the shift from merely owning natural resources to owning real wealth. The forum will review government communication's role in redefining existing and emerging assets through a packed agenda distributed among four main axes, including natural resources; non-material resources that encompass culture, arts, and sports; technology and data (wealth of the era); and future wealth.

New concepts of future wealth: Commenting on IGCF 2023, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said, “The UAE has demonstrated exemplary leadership in leveraging communication methodologies to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development. IGCF embodies the country’s vision and translates Sharjah’s mission to highlight government communication as a key catalysing force in aligning communities with ambitious national policies. This year, we look forward to hosting experts and key opinion leaders who will inform governments in the region and the world of the potential opportunities emerging from building effective and influential communication systems”.

He added, “Wealth and resources are the pillars of stability and growth for nations worldwide. However, new perspectives for their utilisation and investment is the task of communication. IGCG’s speakers will present new gateways to governments around the world to overcome major economic, climate, social, and political challenges through effective communication strategies and programmes. The forum will offer a vibrant space for presenting the latest advancements in communication sciences. We live in an era where those who possess impactful communication tools and techniques have a significant share of all the existing wealth in the world and hold the key to achieving radical transformations in countries around the world.”

Natural resources IGCF 2023 will feature discussions on the importance of fostering partnerships between countries to optimise investment in natural resources, agriculture, combating desertification, and clean energy sources. Additionally, the forum will address the world's responsibility towards impoverished nations and ways to achieve food security amidst resource scarcity.

Non-material wealth: The forum will underscore the significance of non-material wealth like human capital, cultural heritage, arts, sciences and historical landmarks. It will highlight the role of government communication in identifying the fast-appreciating value of these unconventional sources of wealth in shaping the future of modern-day societies. Challenges and solutions for building and preserving these invaluable assets will also be a key focus, encouraging society to actively engage in developing them as drivers of social and economic growth.

Technology and data: Disruptive wealth of the era Technology and data will be highlighted as the wealth of the era during IGCF 2023. The forum will shed light on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things. Experts will also address the disparities between societies in possessing such modern wealth and emphasise the pivotal role of government communication in advocating for data-driven development policies and innovative solutions to address pressing challenges, including food security, climate issues, resource scarcity, education and healthcare.

Shaping the future of nations’ wealth: Furthermore, IGCF 2023 will explore emerging wealth sectors that have gained prominence over the past three decades, such as space, genomics and blockchain. It will also encourage governments to anticipate and invest in future forms of wealth, fostering a deeper understanding of the relationship between human cognitive abilities, anticipation, and the capacity to create trailblazing innovations. The forum will serve as a platform to envision the potential future wealth and how nations can be well-prepared to harness its opportunities.

ALSO READ: