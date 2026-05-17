UAE intercepts two drones, third strikes near Barakah nuclear plant site

The ministry of defence stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the attacks

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 17 May 2026, 6:38 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE Ministry of Defence said on May 17 that its air defence systems engaged three drones that entered the country from the western border.

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Two of the drones were successfully intercepted, while the third struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra.

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The ministry said investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the attacks, with further updates to be provided upon completion.

It added that the armed forces remain on full alert and prepared to respond to any threats, stressing that they will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and will continue to safeguard its sovereignty, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.

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