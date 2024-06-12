UAE: Insurers reject claims of some motorists who drove through floods

Blaze did not result in any casualties and teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke
Insurers have rejected some claims of the UAE motorists who drove in flooded streets due to negligence in the wake of the unprecedented rains on April 16.
The UAE recorded the heaviest rains in 75 years on April 16, resulting in flooding of many areas in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates. It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles were damaged during the unprecedented rains.
Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters while third-party liability plans do not usually cover natural catastrophes.
Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, said insurers are indeed rejecting total loss claims where it is found that motorists deliberately drove through flooded streets.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Insurance policies typically exclude coverage for damages resulting from negligent behaviour, and driving through deep water during a storm falls under this exclusion. Consequently, even if the vehicle sustains severe damage or is deemed a total loss, such claims are likely to be denied if intentional or reckless driving is determined,” said Babur.
Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said: “The policies’ terms and conditions may be disregarded in this conduct, which might result in coverage being denied for damages brought on by such willful actions,” he said.
Babur said insurers meticulously review each claim related to the April 16 rains to determine the circumstances under which the vehicles sustained damage.
“The focus is to ensure that claims are valid, specifically verifying that the vehicles were not driven through flooded areas during or immediately after the rainfall. Once a claim passes this scrutiny, repair approvals are swiftly granted, and vehicles are dispatched to workshops for necessary repairs. However, it’s important to note that claims are rejected if it’s established that the vehicle was driven through water or in adverse weather conditions, said chief executive of Insurancemarket.ae.
ALSO READ:
Blaze did not result in any casualties and teams have begun the process of cooling and removing smoke
Unlike the pictures that he posts often, this image shows a different side of the UAE royal – displaying the camaraderie he shares with his father and brothers
A special Saturday mission will be conducted for expats in Dubai and the northern emirates
UAE residents will get a four-day break on June 15-18 to mark the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha
The conglomerate has lodged criminal and civil complaints against those implicated in these campaigns
Currently, there are 56 conflicts across the globe — the most since World War II, says the study
Reckless driving is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points
This initiative will enhance the emirate's progress and expertise in this sector and consolidate its position as a leader