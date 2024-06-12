UAE: Insurers reject claims of some motorists who drove through floods

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Insurers have rejected some claims of the UAE motorists who drove in flooded streets due to negligence in the wake of the unprecedented rains on April 16.

The UAE recorded the heaviest rains in 75 years on April 16, resulting in flooding of many areas in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other emirates. It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles were damaged during the unprecedented rains.

Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters while third-party liability plans do not usually cover natural catastrophes.

Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, said insurers are indeed rejecting total loss claims where it is found that motorists deliberately drove through flooded streets.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Insurance policies typically exclude coverage for damages resulting from negligent behaviour, and driving through deep water during a storm falls under this exclusion. Consequently, even if the vehicle sustains severe damage or is deemed a total loss, such claims are likely to be denied if intentional or reckless driving is determined,” said Babur.

Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said: “The policies’ terms and conditions may be disregarded in this conduct, which might result in coverage being denied for damages brought on by such willful actions,” he said.

Meticulously reviewing claims