E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Inside the mobile centre that helps officers respond to emergencies in under 6 mins

The Ministry of Interior has a satellite-powered mobile unit in each of the seven emirates to deal with any contingency

by

Ashwani Kumar
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar
KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:17 PM

Come heavy rain, flood, major multi-vehicle pile-up, or any critical emergencies, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior has been ensuring the security and stability of community members through a rapid response from its state-of-the-art federal operations centre.

The ministry’s high-tech mobile operations centre, which functions 24X7, keeps an eye out for any emergencies in the country and coordinates with police to handle a situation as per requirement.


The ministry has a satellite-powered mobile unit in each of the seven emirates. The movable operations centre is part of the ministry’s response system for emergencies, disaster management, and big-ticket international events anywhere in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The ministry, through its operations centre, keeps a close watch on any small emergency and proactively prepares a contingency plan before it even escalates to a severe level. With such preparations, the ministry always remains ready to react swiftly to a situation.

What happens inside

The mobile operations centre features three designated spaces: an initial monitoring area, a specialised space, a meeting room for decision-making, and one dedicated seat for IT staff.

The centre receives data from police command centres from all seven emirates. Inside the centre, six large screens flash live visuals of the emergency scenarios and give critical data on a developing situation.

Each of the screens displays different sets of inputs like drone visuals, CCTV footage, photos, voice recordings, statistics, and traffic situations to plan an efficient response. There are secured phone lines for communicating with police personnel on the ground.

Once the severity of the situation has been assessed, the officers in the mobile centre pass on the information to the decision-makers to plan the manner of response. The entire process of getting the first call and planning and coordinating a response takes less than 5 to 6 minutes.

ALSO READ:

Ashwani Kumar

More news from UAE