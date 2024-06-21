E-Paper

UAE: Inmate holds son for the first time in emotional Father’s Day reunion

The baby boy — the prisoner's only son — was born while the convict was serving his sentence

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM

Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

An inmate in Ras Al Khaimah held his son for the first time on Father's Day.

A photo of the inmate, carrying his eight-month old son who was born while he was serving his sentence, was shared by the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police on a social media post.


“A warm family atmosphere was felt inside the penal institution,” noted the authorities who arranged for the visit of the wife and two other young daughters.

The wife “expressed her thanks and gratitude to the leadership of RAK police, saying that their family was made complete for the first time,” noted the authorities.

Colonel Abdullah Al-Haymer, director of the management of the Penal and Reformative Foundation at RAK Police, said the initiative in celebration of World Father's Day was done “to strengthen family bonds and communication among family members.

According to psychologist Wafa bin Yaqoub, this initiative “creates a better psychological environment for the family and also relieves the psychological pressure placed on the inmates; particularly those who are serving long sentences.”

This isn't the first time authorities have facilitated reunions between inmates and their families. In January of this year, a young Arab woman got married inside a correctional facility in Dubai with her father — a prisoner — by her side. The bride had sought assistance from the Dubai Police to have her father with her on her special day.

Meanwhile, in July last year, the Dubai police flew down an inmate’s son and facilitated their reunion. The authorities arranged the surprise visit after noticing that the inmate would always draw his son’s pictures during group activities.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi


