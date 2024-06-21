UAE: Inmate holds son for the first time in emotional Father’s Day reunion

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

An inmate in Ras Al Khaimah held his son for the first time on Father's Day.

A photo of the inmate, carrying his eight-month old son who was born while he was serving his sentence, was shared by the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police on a social media post.

“A warm family atmosphere was felt inside the penal institution,” noted the authorities who arranged for the visit of the wife and two other young daughters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The wife “expressed her thanks and gratitude to the leadership of RAK police, saying that their family was made complete for the first time,” noted the authorities.

Colonel Abdullah Al-Haymer, director of the management of the Penal and Reformative Foundation at RAK Police, said the initiative in celebration of World Father's Day was done “to strengthen family bonds and communication among family members.