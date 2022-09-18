Watch: Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri learns ancient martial art from 80-year-old woman

Sheikh Mohamed wishes the monarch success in performing his duties
Khalid Al Ameri, popular influencer, has put up a post on Instagram in which he is seen engaged in battle with an 80-year-old woman.
The lady, Meenakshi Amma, is a well-known teacher of the martial art 'Kalaripayattu', which is traditionally from Kerala.
The post sports a witty caption which reads, "This is Meenakshi Amma, she is 80 years old and an expert [of] the Indian martial art 'Kalari', here is a short video of her turning me into a shawarma".
The influencer is seen struggling to put up a fight against the learned, experienced lady. He would take a step forward to make a move, which she would skilfully block and respond to.
At one point Al Ameri is seemed to have been pushed into a corner, unable to defend himself against the superb attack put up by Meenakshi Amma.
The Emirati influencer also visited Pakistan earlier alongside Dubai-based filmmaker Faisal Hashmi to shoot a video for flood relief awareness.
Hashmi documented the process through a series of Instagram stories, giving viewers an insight into the utter devastation the floods have caused in the country. The duo travelled to Rajanpur, Sindh — an area that is so "incredibly hard" to reach it took them two days.
