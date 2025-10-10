Big fat Indian weddings in UAE, films: How Emirates connects with largest expat group

Indian weddings could soon become a more familiar sight across the UAE, as the country looks to strengthen its cultural and creative links with India beyond trade and tourism.

On the sidelines of the 2nd UAE–India Cultural Council meeting in Abu Dhabi, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, told Khaleej Times on Thursday that the UAE is actively exploring how to make the Emirates an even more welcoming destination for Indian weddings — not just as large-scale events, but as cultural celebrations that resonate with shared traditions and values.

“We are looking into how can we have more Indian weddings happening in the UAE. There are some weddings that take place here, but what I like about Indian culture is the preference for certain Indian hotel chains because they truly understand the significance of the ceremonies, the multi-day celebrations, and everything that comes with these grand weddings,” she said.

Al Kaabi stressed that attention to such cultural nuances is crucial in deepening people-to-people ties. “Looking at these details is very important for us, because we know it matters to the Indian community as much as it matters to us as well,” she added.

“From an economic perspective, the creative community is a key player as well,” she said, referring to how arts, film, and cultural events are increasingly becoming part of the UAE–India collaboration.

Bollywood shoots in UAE

Since the early 2000s, hundreds of Bollywood films have been shot across the UAE’s iconic locations — especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — drawn by the country’s luxury settings, diverse landscapes, and world-class infrastructure.

“Regarding the Cultural Council, we consider not just the ongoing film productions and events — be it award ceremonies or sports events like cricket — but (we are looking at) also the seven million-plus Indian tourists who visit the UAE each year,” she said.

However, the UAE’s goal, Al Kaabi emphasized, goes beyond attracting more visitors. “How can we not only grow this number but also make them feel a sense of community and belonging? Indians in the UAE are the largest expatriate community — and this presence didn’t happen by accident,” she noted.

Shared family values

With more than four million Indians living in the UAE, the minister noted that the relationship between the two nations extends far beyond economics.

She highlighted the deep social and emotional similarities between the two cultures, which make the UAE a natural home for such celebrations. “You not only have the wedding itself but also the pre-wedding ceremonies. It’s big, celebratory… with friends, family, and extended family. We (both nations) uphold family values that go beyond just the immediate household,” she said.

Al Kaabi pointed out that these values — from family ties to respect for elders — are at the heart of UAE–India cultural understanding. She reiterated that this goes beyond diplomacy to embrace shared traditions, creative collaboration, and emotional connection.

“For us, the common values lie in family — the strong bonds within it, the respect for elders, and the lasting connection with grandparents. It’s a sentiment we all recognise and understand.”

The minister also reflected on the long-standing cultural affinity between the two nations. “You see the Indian counterpart with henna and the Emirati with henna — these little details reflect commonalities in our traditions that connect us. At one point, we even shared the same currency, which shows how intertwined our histories have been,” she said.

“We all grew up immersed with Indian culture, whether it’s food or films,” she said. “So, I think we understand one another, even if the language is different.”

India House: A cultural hub

Meanwhile, the UAE–India cultural partnership has also gained momentum in recent years, marked by high-level visits, the inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, and the development of India House — a cultural hub showcasing India’s art and heritage.

Going beyond CEPA, both sides are additionally exploring ways to support creative start-ups, business-to-business collaborations, and the formation of thematic sub-committees to oversee cooperation across priority areas.

“We wanted this to be the hub of ideas — exchange of youth, artist fellowships, exhibitions, research — anything that allows us to celebrate Indian culture and work together on future projects,” Al Kaabi said.

She explained that both countries are committed to harnessing the power of their creative communities and young populations to drive long-term cultural impact. “We need to get everyone on the table — from federal and local entities to cultural institutions — so ideas can flourish,” she said, noting that youth engagement and artistic collaboration are central to the Council’s vision.

Yoga, cultural festivals and fellowships

Al Kaabi pointed to potential partnerships between UAE-based innovation zones and start-up communities in Mumbai and New Delhi, with a view to deepening technological and creative cooperation. “There are specialised zones here that can bond and link with them,” she said, adding that this would become a future area of focus.

The minister also underscored the importance of cultural festivals and exchanges in strengthening people-to-people ties, citing collaborations on yoga, literature, and the arts. “We hope to see more fairs and festivals, but most importantly, we’re looking at long-term impact — exchanges that engage youth, research, fellowships, translation, and the sharing of ideas,” she said.

As part of the Council’s rotating format, the first meeting was held in New Delhi, followed by the current edition in Abu Dhabi. Al Kaabi revealed that the next meeting is expected to take place in India, after the launch of the Maritime Heritage Complex by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a project she described as a “great flagship of a museum. We want the UAE to have a footprint there as well for an exhibition,” reflecting the historical depth of the India-UAE relationship.

“We are also hoping to work very closely with the archive teams between the two countries,” she added. “There are many manuscripts and oral histories that reflect the true depth of our friendship — something we want the world to understand better.”