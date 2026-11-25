For Indian expat Rabheel, the visa-change trip to Oman was supposed to be a joyous one that signified a new start in life. However, the journey has now become a nightmare that he wishes to forget. The 24-year-old was one of the 40 passengers of the bus that was involved in an accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, killing 13 people and injuring 26 people.

“I still cannot sleep,” he told Khaleej Times. “Every time I close my eyes, I see scenes from the bus immediately after the accident. So many were gravely injured. I am trying not to think about it.”

Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, Rabheel had arrived in Dubai to visit his father and friends, when he unexpectedly landed a job. “I used to work here until 2022 and then I left for India,” he said. “This time, I was not looking for a job, and I had come just to visit my loved ones but unexpectedly, I got a job. That is why I had travelled to Oman to change my visa.”

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He said he still hasn’t recovered from the shock of the incident. “I was sitting on the side of the crash,” he recalled. “We stopped to eat food around 11pm. After that, I wanted to sleep for a while, but I couldn’t get comfortable in my seat. So, I moved over to the other side. I don’t want to imagine what my condition would have been if I had not moved.”

As he was sleeping, he didn’t see the accident occur, but Ras Al Khaimah authorities earlier revealed that the bus had crashed into a truck that had halted on the side after a breakdown.

'I couldn’t breathe'

Rabheel was awoken from his sleep by a loud crash. “I couldn’t understand what was happening, but I felt trapped in my seat,” he said. “Earlier, I was involved in an accident so this brought back those memories. I began having a panic attack. I tried to push back and luckily the seat moved back and I was able to breathe again.”

He said that as he tried to get out of the bus, he could see broken glass and twisted metal on the road. “One other passenger and I began trying to help others who were trapped in the bus,” he said. “We broke open the window on one side and helped one person out as we waited for the ambulance to arrive. Then we tried to help others…” his voice broke off, and he said he didn’t want to remember any more.

Rabheel was rushed to a hospital in Hatta. “My injuries were minor compared to the others,” he said. “I have scratches and bruises on my leg and body pain. They treated me for it and discharged me, asking me to rest well.”

'We became friends'

Rabheel said that he hasn’t reached out to anyone on the bus as yet. “During the course of the journey, many of us became good friends,” he said. “When we stopped for dinner, we were all laughing and joking. We decided that we would start a WhatsApp group so that we could stay in touch with each other after the journey was over. I was trying to start the group but the driver hurried us to get back into the bus after dinner. So I thought I would create the group once we reach home. Now, I don’t think I will make it.”

He had spent a lot of time speaking to another youngster also from Kerala. “We talked a lot,” he said. “We were the ones who came up with the idea of the WhatsApp group. He has now been confirmed dead.”

Rabheel said that he was supposed to start work this week but now, he is going to take some time before starting his new job. “I am staying with my father and taking it one day at a time,” he said. “I will start the new job once I am ready for it.”