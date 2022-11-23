UAE: Indian sales manager hits jackpot, wins $1 million in latest Dubai Duty Free draw

Three others drive home with luxury vehicles, including a school teacher in Fujairah who won a BMW car

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 4:06 PM

An Indian sales manager has been announced as the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw held on Wednesday.

Rahul Vinod Anand, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Dubai became a $1 million winner with ticket number 0099, which he purchased online on November 1. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2016, Anand is a father of one and works for a real estate company.

A resident of Dubai for 12 years, Anand was delighted of his win and said, “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! You’ve been changing a lot of people’s lives, and I’m delighted to be one of them. I will definitely put this win to good use where many people can benefit.”

Anand who hails from Mumbai is the 199th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Akanksha Kamat, a 27-year-old Indian national based in Fujairah won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket 0675 in Finest Surprise Series 1822, which she purchased online on November 9.

A resident of Fujairah for 3 years now, Akanksha, who works as a high school teacher for English School of Kalba in Fujairah, had bought two tickets for Series 1822.

“This came as a blessing, as I was looking forward to buying a new car. I’m so grateful for this win, thank you Dubai Duty Free!” she said.

Meanwhile, Qaisir Ayoub, a Pakistani national based in Basra, Iraq won a BMW R nineT (Night Black / Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0470 in Finest Surprise Series 520, which he purchased on October 31, at the airport on his way to Iraq.

Lastly, Ali Haider, a 44-year-old Pakistani national based in Bhalwal, Pakistan won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket 0039 in Finest Surprise Series 521, which he purchased on November 11, on his way to Islamabad.

Mr Haider is a father of 4 and works as a goldsmith. “Thank you Dubai Duty Free, I can’t wait to come to Dubai to collect my winning bike,” he said.