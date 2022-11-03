UAE: Indian Prime Minister, Israeli President to take part in Abu Dhabi Space Debate

The event aims to foster global dialogue to better equip parents facing new challenges in a world where traditional guideposts have disappeared
President of Israel Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will address the inaugural Abu Dhabi Space Debate. The event on December 5 and 6 will host high-ranking officials and experts from the space industry.
Narendra Modi is set to give a video address to the gathering of global space agencies, government representatives and private sector leaders in space, avionics and defence technologies.
The event is being organised under the patronage of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE Space Agency is hosting it with the participation of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Defence. It will help shape global cooperation in the human exploration of space.
