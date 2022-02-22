UAE, India parliaments to strengthen ties with new committe

Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly nations

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 7:28 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 7:33 PM

The speakers of the UAE and Indian parliaments have agreed to create a committee that will strengthen their cooperation.

Om Birla, the speaker of the lower house of the Indian Parliament, on Tuesday addressed a session of the Federal National Council, hailing how the ties between India and the UAE have grown by leaps and bounds through the years.

As the two nations' robust economic and trade relations transform into a comprehensive strategic partnership — under the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) — the UAE and Indian parliaments are working towards more fruitful collaborations.

Saqr Al Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, said the UAE was looking forward to further cooperating with India in all aspects, including parliamentary activities. "I had agreed with Birla to establish an Emirati-Indian parliamentary friendship committee to strengthen the cooperation between the two parliamentary institutions and achieve the goals of their countries concerning matters of mutual concern," said Ghobash, who invited Birla for his first-ever official visit to the UAE.

Birla said the CEPA has given a new dimension to UAE-India relations and laid the foundation for future economic development.

"We have reached the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries. This year is a historic occasion for both countries, and at the same time, it is also an opportunity for both countries to come closer and strengthen the friendship and partnership to ensure maximum benefit to the people," he said, noting that India is marking the 75th anniversary of its Independence, while the UAE is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

India and the UAE have a long history of friendship and partnership and have had close ties in cultural, economic and other sectors since ancient times, said Birla.

"The common views between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral issues have greatly enhanced this relationship. The two countries cooperate on issues of common interests, such as peace, security and regional stability," Birla added as he addressed a special session of the FNC.

Speaking on how the Indian Parliament works, Birla said its global outlook is based on the universal principle "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family); shared values; and the government's vision of support for all, development for all, trust of all and efforts of all.

"Therefore, our parliament constantly strives to achieve the goal of comprehensive development and well-being of the people of India," he said.

"In our parliamentary political system, the people are the source of power. Parliament is the highest representative institution of the country. In parliament, the people's representatives present the problems and issues of their constituencies. The common good and the public interest are of paramount importance when we make laws so that we can bring about positive changes in the social and economic conditions of the people."

Birla noted that the Indian parliamentary committees ensure accountability and transparency in governance through budget review and executive branch work.

