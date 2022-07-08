UAE: Indian hospital launches privilege programme for community welfare group

KMCC is an expatriate charity and volunteer organisation from Kerala

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 8:10 AM

A Kerala-based hospital has launched a privilege car for members of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre’s (KMCC) UAE chapter.

Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, announced the launch of the Meitra-KMCC NRI Privilege Card in association with KMCC-UAE in Dubai late last week. With the partnership, over 50,000 members of KMCC, and their dependents in Kerala, can avail several medical benefits at the Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, a press note from the healthcare group said recently.

KMCC is an expatriate charity and volunteer organisation from Kerala. KMCC can do the registration for the Meitra-KMCC NRI Privilege card through a simple registration process.

“Each member can register themselves and their respective dependents along with submission of India’s Aadhar card or passport as identification documents,” said Meitra Hospital.

The registration is free and card beneficiaries will receive a 50 per cent discount on out-patient consultations, a 25 per cent discount on out-patient investigations except for outside investigations, and 15 per cent discounts on health checks. Cardholders can avail of a ten per cent discount on in-patient services excluding implants, stents, consumables, medicine, visiting consultants’ services and outside investigations with the at privilege card.

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of Meitra Hospital and KEF Holdings, said, “This privilege card will help NRIs and their dependents, particularly from the Malabar region, get the best treatment services at Meitra Hospital.”

He said, “Our hospital’s services are already recognised by patients worldwide for good clinical treatment in India. Our doctors, advanced technology and high-end infrastructure, have provided world-class treatment to every patient and will continue to do so in the future.”

Puthoor Rahman, president of UAE KMCC, said, “This card will help over 50,000 KMCC members in the UAE and their dependents to access the best treatment in India. We are happy to provide this benefit to our members as several government and private authorities have recognised and appreciated the quality of care provided at Meitra Hospital.”

Kottikollon and Rahman have signed an agreement fortifying the collaboration at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the presence of Shamshudheen Bin Mohyadheen, Anwar Naha, Nisar Thalangara, and Ibrahim Eletil – key members of KMCC-UAE.

