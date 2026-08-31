Indian expats in UAE warned of scammers using face, fingerprint scans to commit fraud

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has warned Indian nationals in the UAE against falling prey to unauthorised agents promising visa regularisation, emergency certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and jobs.

In an advisory issued on August 31, the consulate said it had received information that several Indian nationals, particularly blue-collar workers, were being targeted by individuals falsely claiming to offer assistance with immigration and documentation services.

The fraudsters allegedly ask victims to provide their passport, Emirates ID and biometric information, including face, eye and fingerprint scans. The data may then be misused to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards without the victims’ knowledge or consent, the advisory said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Such misuse could leave victims liable for financial obligations and unknown transactions, potentially resulting in fines, travel bans and, in some cases, imprisonment, it added.

The consulate urged Indian nationals not to share passports, Emirates IDs, biometric data or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.

It said biometric scans required for an exit permit, Emirates ID or visa regularisation must be submitted only at official UAE government facilities and counters. Applicants should not provide such information to private individuals, agents or third-party service providers claiming to be authorised by UAE authorities.

The consulate also clarified that neither the Consulate General of India in Dubai nor the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi requires fingerprint, face or eye scans from applicants for the issuance of passports or emergency certificates.

“Any individual or agent demanding such biometric data in the name of the Embassy is engaging in fraud and should not be entertained,” the advisory said.

Indian nationals approached by unauthorised agents demanding biometric information or Emirates IDs have been advised to contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra on the toll-free number 80046342, via WhatsApp or SMS at 00971543090571, or by email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.

The consulate urged residents and visitors to verify the credentials of individuals or agencies offering immigration-related services and promptly report suspicious activity to the consulate or the relevant UAE authorities.