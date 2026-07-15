Indian passport fees increase: UAE social workers urge review of price hike

A group of UAE-based social workers has appealed to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, urging the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to review the recent hike in passport fees. They stated that many Indian expatriates have raised concerns about the increased cost of obtaining travel documents.

The representation was led by Dr S V Reddy, president of Telugu Rasamayi UAE, who wrote to Jaishankar on July 2 on behalf of members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE and other countries worldwide.

While acknowledging that governments may revise service charges from time to time, the representative said, "A substantial increase in passport fees may place an additional financial burden on many families, students, workers and lower-income expatriates."

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The letter said overseas Indians continue to remain closely connected to their homeland and make significant contributions to India's economy through remittances, investments, business partnerships and by promoting Indian culture worldwide.

Reddy urged the MEA to reconsider the increase in passport fees, hold wider consultations with representatives of the Indian diaspora before implementing such changes, consider special provisions or phased implementation for economically vulnerable expatriates, and strengthen engagement with Indian community organisations abroad.

The letter added that "constructive dialogue between the Government of India and the global Indian community will help achieve a balanced and fair solution that protects the interests of all stakeholders."

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Reddy said many residents had also expressed concerns over the service charges collected by the outgoing passport service provider, which they felt were too high.

"We hope the new service provider keeps its service charges to a minimum so that passport services remain affordable for the Indian community in the UAE," he said.

'Quick appointments came at a cost'

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said getting a passport appointment was often difficult. "If we needed a quick appointment, we either had to pay a much higher fee for an urgent slot or travel to centres in the Northern Emirates.

“It wasn't managed the way it should have been, and the overall process could be frustrating. We hope the new service provider makes appointments easier to get and offers a better experience for applicants."

R K, a Sharjah resident and an engineer, said the overall cost of renewing passports had become a concern, especially for a family with four or more members.

"The passport fee is one part of the expense, but the service charges also add up. For families renewing multiple passports, it becomes expensive. We hope the new service provider keeps its charges reasonable while also providing better customer service."

Reddy said he hopes the representation will encourage the MEA to engage with overseas Indian communities before taking decisions that affect millions of Indians living abroad.