‘I cried’: Indian expats in UAE share stress over passports nearing expiry

As thousands of UAE-based Indian expats prepare to travel during the busy summer holiday season, many are facing unexpected stress after discovering their passports are close to expiry — and securing a reissue (commonly known as renewal) appointment has become a challenge.

Several residents told Khaleej Times they struggled to access appointment slots for passport reissue, with some describing days of uncertainty and anxiety as travel dates drew closer.

The pressure has increased after the Indian missions in the UAE shifted passport and other consular services to an appointment-only system. Earlier, many services were handled on a walk-in basis. The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi have made prior online booking compulsory now.

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For Neha Bhagwat, the Indian passport renewal process became an emotional ordeal when she realised her son’s passport did not meet Thailand’s six-month validity requirement by just three days.

“My son is travelling to Thailand on July 18, and I recently realised his passport falls short of the required six months’ validity by just three days. With all our tickets already booked, I was extremely stressed and unsure what to do,” she said.

She explained that the uncertainty increased when she found changes in the passport service process and struggled to access the appointment portal. “The appointment link shared with me simply wasn’t working, probably because too many people were trying to access it during the booking window,” she said.

‘It felt like the fastest finger first’

Bhagwat said repeated attempts by her and her husband failed, adding that even a colleague who tried to help could not get through. Eventually, an appointment was secured using her son’s details.

“With the appointment in hand, my husband and I went to the Consulate on Friday. There was nearly a one-kilometre queue outside, and security was checking whether applicants had confirmed appointments,” she said.

She added that walk-ins were not allowed and those without confirmed slots were turned away. After completing the submission, the stress of the previous days finally caught up with her.

“The moment the submission was complete, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. After the stress and uncertainty of the past few days, I couldn’t hold back my tears,” Bhagwat said.

“I can’t believe I stood and cried at the Indian Consulate.”

For some residents, the challenge is still unresolved. Hasib Khan said he has repeatedly tried to secure an appointment but has been unable to complete the process.

“I was unable to book the appointment. I have tried multiple times but I am not getting any verification email. I have to travel outside the UAE for some urgent work. I don’t know what to do now,” he said.

Families worry as travel dates draw closer

Harmeet Suri is among those concerned about whether renewed passports will arrive before planned travel.

“We are due to travel in the first week of August and recently realised that my daughter’s passport is nearing expiry. We completed the application process and submitted all the required documents,” Suri said.

The family received an email informing that the passport could take around “three weeks to arrive”, leaving them anxious with their departure date approaching.

“That has left us a little worried because our travel date is approaching quickly, and there isn’t much time left before the trip,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian missions have said the move to appointment-based services is aimed at managing the heavy rush during the peak travel period. The CGI Dubai has been witnessing a significant increase in applicants, with more than 1,000 people turning up for consular services on most days.

Applicants have been advised to use only the official appointment portal: book.passportindiauae.com.

In a recent public notice, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi reiterated that appointments for passport, visa and attestation services can be booked directly through the official portal without any charge.

“All appointments for passport, visa and attestation services can be booked directly through the official appointment portal at no cost whatsoever. The appointment portal is book.passportindiauae.com. No fee is charged for booking an appointment, and no third party is authorised to charge for this service,” the notice stated.

The mission also warned residents against paying agents or unofficial service providers claiming to arrange appointments.

It advised the public not to pay money to any entity claiming to facilitate appointments on behalf of the Embassy or Consulate, including BLS International, SGIVS Global, or other individuals and agencies.